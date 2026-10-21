Inagurated in March: One of Puzhuthivakkam MRTS entrances closed for months

With Veerangal Odai blocking access, residents from these localities have no other option but to take a long detour to reach the MRTS Inner Ring Road and thereby access other station entrances. “We’ve appealed to SR so many times. The block, despite being hardly 500 metres away from our neighbourhood, continues to remain shut,” said Geetha Ganesh, secretary, AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association.

The block has lifts, escalator, ticketing counter and ample parking space remain deserted with residents using that block just as a shortcut route to reach the MRTS road. “People who have to walk struggle more. Being in interior streets, there is no access to public transport. So there is no other way to either walk around 1.5 km or seek help,” pointed out Saravanan.