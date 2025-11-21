'I’m Not A Robot’: V Anamika explores life, AI and human pulse in her Chennai art show

CHENNAI: It was in 2016 when artist V Anamika last showcased her work. Now, after nine years, she returns to the spotlight with I’m Not A Robot. “I have been working on many series. After the rise of technology, my thoughts have focused on the transition and where it might lead us. With the advent of tech, if life becomes comfortable, it should bring us contentment. But here, it is not like that. I don’t have an opinion on whether it is good or bad. I am just a spectator observing things from my perspective,” says Anamika, who was a student of eminent artist S Dhanapal.

Born to a homemaker and a civil engineer, Anamika was always fascinated by the plans her father drew for constructing houses. He wanted her to pursue architecture, but she chose to follow the arts. She credits her mentors at the Government College of Fine Arts for giving her the freedom to express her thoughts through her strokes. “Nothing is right or wrong. Everything was experimental, and I was blessed to have been guided by genuine souls,” she adds.

With over three decades of artistic experience, Anamika is a recipient of several awards, including the Charles Wallace India Trust Award, the National Lalit Kala Akademi Award, and the Visiting Artist Award at Edinburgh, among many others.

In I’m Not A Robot, she aims to highlight the small joys of life amidst the overwhelming influence of technology and artificial intelligence in daily living. Through this exhibition, she invites visitors to slow down, look again, and discover the human pulse within the mechanical rhythm of modern life. “More than anything else, the viewer’s perspective is important in this exhibition. I want them to immerse themselves, observe, and feel every work displayed,” says the artist. The show is curated by N Ramachandran.

In this digital era, the influence of technology is inevitable. But Anamika has consciously decided not to let AI take over creativity. “That’s why I lean more towards handmade works. It’s not that I don’t use technology at all, but I limit its usage,” she notes.

Chennai is gradually revealing its vibrancy, with a balance of both emerging and established artists elevating the art scene. “It is quite healthy, grounded, and sincere. We are progressing without any chaos. Interestingly, the perspectives of south Indian artists differ from those in other parts of the country. Chennai should receive its due credit as an emerging art capital and be recognised for raising its game to match Mumbai and Bengaluru,” Anamika hopes.

Escape the inescapable swamp of technology and immerse yourself in exploring humanity in the digital age with the I’m Not A Robot exhibition, on view until November 28 at Espace, Alliance Française of Madras, 24 College Road, Nungambakkam.