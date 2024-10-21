Lit the light: Illuminating lives of visually impaired for Deepavali

CHENNAI: A volunteer organisation that is dedicated to improving the livelihoods of individuals with visual impairment, Lit The Light is back with another initiative.

Ahead of Deepavali, it has recently organised a gift-giving ceremony and celebrated the festival of lights with the families of the visually impaired.

Around 175 families received gifts, groceries, and equipment. At that time, visually impaired individuals, who operate businesses in the street carts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu, also participated in large numbers. The aim of the event was to highlight the achievements of individuals with visual impairment.

Learning materials were handed over to students.

The special guests are V Prema IRAS, deputy financial advisor and chief account officer at Southern Railways, singer Anuradha Sriram, associate professor at Presidency College and author M Ramesh, Aurobinda Khatua, vice president at Williams Lea India Pvt Ltd, Dr B Mahavir (Principal) and Dr S Anantha Krishnan (Vice principal) at Agurchand Manmull Jain College.

Previously, Lit The Light was known for its service for the visually impaired people during the lockdown in 2020 and 2021.

The NGO’s initiatives include providing scribes for the students, conducting events like Read Fest, guiding graduates with visual impairment to land a job and many more.