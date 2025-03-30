Begin typing your search...

    Illegal bike racing makes a comeback in Chennai; 45 bikes seized on March 29

    These bikes that are confiscated were driven at high speeds, violating the rules and action will be taken on the concerned people

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 March 2025 1:46 PM IST
    Visuals from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Illegal bike racing has made a comeback in Chennai, causing safety concerns in the city and leading to the seizure of 45 bikes by officials on Saturday.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, a group of youngsters was involved in illegal bike racing in and around the T Nagar area.

    Traffic officials have also issued a warning that strict action will be taken against those involved in bike racing.

    Earlier, the city police had strictly warned and reduced bike racing in Chennai to minimise risk.

    bike racechennai roadsBike Accident
    Online Desk

