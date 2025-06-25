IIT-M’s sustainability national meet focuses on reducing carbon emissions, energy transition

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras’s (IIT Madras) School of Sustainability hosted the ‘SustainX – ACE 2025 & 4th CO2India’ conference from June 21-24, spotlighting India’s path toward economy-wide decarbonisation and energy transition.

Organised in partnership with WRI India and The CO2India Network, the summit convened over 200 experts from academia, policy, industry, and civil society to deliberate on sustainable technologies, carbon capture strategies, and clean energy frameworks.

Delivering the inaugural address, V Arun Roy, Principal Secretary to the Industries department said, “Green energy transition is both a constitutional duty and moral imperative. It also offers economic opportunity and job creation.”

Professor Rajnish Kumar, head, School of Sustainability, emphasised IIT-M’s role in fostering interdisciplinary research and actionable policy. Plenary speaker professor Raghunathan Rengaswamy underscored the importance of mainstreaming industrial decarbonisation through innovative tools like the IITM Climate Action Tool.

The event also marked the release of a pivotal report by WRI India, titled How Cities Can Support India’s Clean Energy Transition, presented in the presence of Vikram Kapur, IAS. The study analysed 10 cities’ clean energy pathways, urging integrated planning, inclusive governance, and innovative financing.

“Cities must be empowered with tools, finance, and capacity to lead climate-resilient development,” said Sumedha Malaviya, program head, WRI India.