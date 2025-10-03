IIT-M’s Nipta a benchmark for students’ national employability

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has launched the National Internship, Placement Training, and Assessment (Nipta) initiative through its Shaastra Magazine.

The first-of-its-kind national platform aims to establish a credible and standardised benchmark for internship and job readiness among engineering and diploma students across the country.

The programme offers curated training modules focused on technical knowledge, mathematical aptitude, logical reasoning, and communication skills, followed by a comprehensive three-hour proctored assessment conducted across multiple centres nationwide. Participants will receive performance-based certificates issued by IIT Madras, serving as transparent indicators of their competencies and helping recruiters identify the right talent with precision.

Launching the initiative, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded IIT-M for democratising access to job training. V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said, “Nipta is timely and aligns with our motto ‘IIT-M for All’, enabling equal opportunities for every aspiring student.”

Concurring with him was Professor Srikanth Vedantam, Editorial Board Chair of Shaastra Magazine, who added: “Nipta represents a significant leap in making employability measurable and transparent.”

IIT-M will provide free preparatory resources, including video lectures and practice questions, ensuring equitable access. A nominal fee will apply only for the final assessment.

To further connect students with industry, IIT-M plans to host a National Job and Internship Mela in early 2026, bridging assessed candidates with potential employers.