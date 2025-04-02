IIT-Madras to establish centre for science of happiness

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras has partnered with Rekhi Foundation for Happiness, a not-for-profit organisation, to establish ‘Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the Science of Happiness’.

Coming up in the Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT-M, this Centre of Excellence will focus on several areas including integrating happiness studies into the academic curriculum, a release issued by IIT-M said.

“With this initiative, IIT-M is advancing research and education in the science of happiness, recognising its crucial role in holistic learning and personal growth. The centre will focus on developing and delivering courses that empower students to cultivate positivity, build emotional resilience, and lead purposeful lives. Additionally, it will offer hands-on learning experiences through a dedicated Mind Lab, equipped with cutting-edge tools to deepen practical understanding and application,” added the release.

Addressing the MoU signing event, IIT-M director, V Kamakoti, said, “The objective should be to cultivate an ideal student-faculty environment, reinforcing the idea that true learning and holistic personal growth extend beyond academic scores.”