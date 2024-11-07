IIT-Madras study calls for participatory approach to AI development and governance

CHENNAI: A new study published by IIT Madras Researchers and Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy calls for a participatory approach to Artificial Intelligence (AI) development and governance, emphasizing the importance of involving diverse stakeholders to ensure fairness, transparency, and inclusivity in AI systems.

As AI continues to automate operations across various sectors, the various choices and decisions that go into their setup and execution can get transformed, become opaque and obfuscate accountability.

This model highlights the importance of involving relevant stakeholders in shaping the design, implementation, and oversight of AI systems.

Researchers from the Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) under Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI at IIT Madras and Vidhi Legal, a leading think-tank on legal and tech policy, between technologists, lawyers and policy researchers conducted this study in two parts.

Their findings were published in a Pre-Print Paper in ‘arXiv’, an open-access archive for nearly 2.4 million scholarly articles in the fields of physics, mathematics, and computer science, among many others. The Papers can be viewed using the

following links - https://arxiv.org/abs/2407.13100 and

https://arxiv.org/abs/2407.13103