Titled ‘A Frugal AI Framework for India’, the paper advocates ‘Responsible Frugal AI’, an approach that seeks to maximise public value while minimising computational requirements, energy consumption and financial costs without compromising reliability, robustness or accountability.

Released by IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti at the Industry Conclave on AI Governance 2026, the paper presents an alternative to replicating the capital-intensive AI development models pursued by countries such as the US and China or relying on foreign technologies.

“AI does not have to know everything to be useful. It has to know the right things, deeply, for the task at hand,” Kamakoti said, emphasising the need for affordable, effective and sustainable solutions.