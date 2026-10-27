Entry-level jobs at risk as AI reshapes India’s workforce: IIT-Madras study

The paper titled ‘How AI Is Reconfiguring Work in India’ was released at the recent event organised by the Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI), an interdisciplinary research group at IIT-Madras's Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (WSAI).

The researchers argue that AI's employment impact must be assessed at the task level rather than by treating entire jobs as candidates for automation. Outcomes depend on the nature of work, technological capabilities, deployment costs, regulatory safeguards and how organisations restructure their operations.

"This paper challenges the idea that AI always takes away jobs. Most jobs have tasks and only some of those can be undertaken by AI," said Prof Balaraman Ravindran, head of CeRAI and WSAI, stressing the need to examine who benefits from technological change and who bears its costs.