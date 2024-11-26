IIT Madras Pravartak partners with BodhBridge to offer school teachers free career counselling training

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is partnering with BodhBridge Education, a company run by IIT Madras alumni, to offer Career Counselling Certification Training to School Teachers.

This service is being provided free of cost for the benefit of school students with whom teachers spend a significant time, enabling them to understand their strengths, weaknesses, and interests.

This position makes them the first to recognize a student’s potential and guide them in directions they may excel. Teachers can help cultivate aspirations early, helping students visualize career goals and motivating them to work towards them.

This initiative aims to empower teachers, who are the first counselors to school students, across the country by equipping them with essential career guidance skills, enabling them to guide students toward well-informed educational and career paths.

In the short term, the initiative is targeting to cover 10,000 School Teachers across 5,000 Schools across India in the next 3 months. The first batch of training commences on 14th December. The last date to register is 12th December 2024.

Interested schools and teachers can register through the following link - https://bodhbridge.iitmpravartak.org.in

This program is open for school teachers, school principals, educators, and counsellors.

Participation in this certification program is free. The knowledge gained from this workshop will not only benefit your students but also enhance your skills as educators and mentors.

Teachers can introduce students to a range of careers, including emerging fields in technology, arts, sciences, and trades, which may not have been as common in the past. A well-curated list of top careers, updated yearly based on market trends, can provide students with relevant, modern options to explore.

Through this certification training, teachers will gain a comprehensive understanding of the current educational landscape and the various career pathways available for students.

They will also receive hands-on guidance on essential counselling techniques to better support and inspire students to make informed career choices. Certification will be provided to the participants based on their performance in the post-training assessment.

BodhBridge has been in the career guidance space for the last 10 years. During the last five years, the company has been working with IIT Madras on different projects involving career guidance for rural children. This partnership with IITM Pravartak aims at taking career guidance and counselling fundamentals to a large number of teachers free of cost.

COURSE CURRICULUM

The training program is structured to be highly practical and includes modules on career guidance essentials, assessment techniques, and career counselling skills tailored for school environments.

School teachers from various educational institutions are encouraged to take advantage of this transformative learning opportunity.

The following topics will be covered in the training:

⮚ What is career guidance?

⮚ Introduction to MCMF Career Guidance Framework

⮚ How can a self-assessment tool be used to identify personal strengths

⮚ Discussion on Top 100 Career Options in Demand

⮚ How do we guide students to choose the right course?

⮚ How do we guide students to choose the right college?

⮚ Understanding the different competitive exams & scholarship opportunities

⮚ Basics of Career Counseling

⮚ Certification will be provided based on the performance in the post-training assessment