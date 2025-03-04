IIT-Madras Pravartak, L&T EduTech launch industry-skilling training for students, professionals

CHENNAI: IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation has partnered with L&T EduTech to launch a series of industry-skilling Joint Certification Programs offering more than 100 programs designed to equip students and professionals with the essential skills needed to meet the dynamic demands of the engineering and technology sectors.

The curriculum is prepared by industry experts from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), ensuring the programs are highly relevant to the latest industry trends and practices.

With over a thousand learners already certified, these Joint Certification Programs offer Short Term Certification and Executive Certification options. The programs cover key engineering disciplines such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Electronics and Communication Engineering. Emerging Technologies like AI, IoT, Digitalisation, Robotics, Cyber Physical Systems, Next Gen Energy Storage, Hydrogen Technology and Industry 4.0, among others, will also be covered.

Vasan Vasudeval Srini, Chief Projects Officer, IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, “Delivered through self-paced, interactive e-learning modules with automated assessment, these programs offer flexibility for aspiring learners, allowing them to enhance their skills at their own pace, anytime and anywhere.”

Key Highlights of these programs include:

Ø Industry-Relevant Curriculum: Courses designed by top industry experts.

Ø Prestigious Certification: Recognized by IITM Pravartak and L&T EduTech.

Ø Flexible Learning: Self-paced e-learning accessible anytime, anywhere.

The trending programs include:

Ø Robotics and Digitalization in Manufacturing

Ø PLM, Value Chain, and Smart Factory in Industry 4.0

Ø Edge AI - AI principles for Edge Computing

Ø Engineering Strategies for Sustainability

Ø Next-Gen Energy Storage – Battery and Hydrogen Technology

Ø CPS Applications for Mechatronics, Healthcare, EV & Robotics

Information about all 100+ courses and enrolment links can be obtained from the following link: https://lntedutech.com/iitmpravartak-joint-certification-programs/