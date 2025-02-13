IIT-Madras Pravartak joins hands with data innovator Agilisium to further rural education

CHENNAI: To accelerate research in life sciences and health endeavours, IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation and data innovation partner for life sciences companies Agilisium have entered into a strategic partnership.

A release from IIT-M read that this partnership will augment existing critical infrastructure, implement digital platforms for remote learning and healthcare, and collaborate on content development, transforming these centres into hubs of educational excellence in rural communities.

Founder and CEO of Agilisium Raj Babu expressed his delight in entering the partnership with IIT-M Pravartak. He said, "This marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to driving social impact and advancing research within the Life sciences and Healthcare sectors. By integrating our advanced data analytics capabilities with IITM Pravartak's innovative technological initiatives, we are poised to tackle critical challenges and effectively make transformative changes in these fields."

IIT-M Pravartak's COO, G Veeraraghavan, elaborated that the partnership will promote rural education for children through their Kalvi Shakthi/Vidhya Shakthi programme and advance healthcare innovation through joint research. Elated about joining hands with Agilisium, he said, "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our shared mission to transform healthcare through education, research, and innovation."

The release further read, "Together with IIT-M Pravartak, Agilisium aims to improve access to quality education, increase digital literacy and empower local populations with essential knowledge and skills.

These centres will serve as vital conduits for knowledge dissemination, helping to bridge educational disparities while driving sustainable community development.

This partnership will also work towards rural health programs by leveraging emerging technologies and existing frameworks IIT-M Pravartak has established across India."