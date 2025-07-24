IIT Madras partners with Auroville to set up sustainability campus

CHENNAI: In a move to promote sustainable technologies and foster green entrepreneurship, the IIT-Madras announced a strategic collaboration with the Auroville Trust and the Union Ministry of Education to establish a sustainability-focused campus near Setrappet.

A high-level delegation from IIT Madras, including director V Kamakoti, Professor Rajnish Kumar, and Professor Robinson, visited Auroville to assess the proposed site and engage with key stakeholders. They were received by representatives from Auroville Trust, including Dr G Seetharaman, officer on special duty; Venugopal, senior advisor; Sindhuja from the Auroville Town Development Council, and Anthim S from the ATSC.

"This initiative will provide a major boost to startups in Auroville, Puducherry, and the surrounding bio-region," said Seetharaman. The proposed campus will focus on sustainable solutions such as green energy technologies, electric vehicles, and innovations for heavy-duty commercial transport, Kamakoti added.

The visit also witnessed community outreach activities like launching the "Anaivarukkum IIT-M" initiative, during which Kamakoti encouraged young students to aspire for premier technical education. A memorable moment came when Anisha, a Class 6 student from New Era Secondary School, presented him with a handmade gift, receiving warm encouragement from him to "join IIT" in the future.

During his visit to the Matrimandir and the Matrimandir lake project, Kamakoti pledged full technical support from IIT-Madras, highlighting the institute's commitment to regional development.