ZEISS picks IIT Madras Research Park as first innovation hub outside Germany

Max Riedel, head, innovation management, corporate research & technology, ZEISS, said the 12 billion euro company’s focus extended “far beyond optics”, with the Chennai hub aimed at identifying emerging trends early, attracting talent and strengthening collaboration between its global research network and IIT Madras.

The hub will bring together faculty, researchers, startups and industry to accelerate research and technology translation. Its focus areas include advanced frugal engineering, harsh-environment optics, robotics and fluid dynamics, alongside interdisciplinary research with industrial applications.

Explaining ZEISS’ approach to frugal engineering, Riedel said it was not about simply making products cheaper or more affordable. Instead, the company was looking at disruptive, resource-efficient ways of solving specialised problems and developing products and services for niche or demanding applications.