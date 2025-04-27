IIT-Madras opens doors to global innovators, targets weekly IPOs by 2029

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras has achieved a historic milestone by incubating over 100 start-ups in a single financial year. In an exclusive interaction with DT Next, Director V Kamakoti outlined how IIT-M was opening its doors to innovators from across India and the world under the ‘IIT-M for All’ vision. He also touched upon the institute’s contributions to national security via technology development following the Pahalgam terror attack. Excerpts…

Q: How is IIT-M responding to the recent Pahalgam terror attack?

A: IIT-M, along with DRDO and other agencies, is actively developing sensitive technologies aimed at pre-empting and combating terror attacks. Due to national security concerns, details cannot be disclosed, but this remains a key focus for us.

Q: What is the major start-up milestone IIT-M achieved this year?

A: In the last financial year, we incubated 104 start-ups, exceeding the ‘Start-up 100 Mission’ goal we had set last year. This success was driven by the efforts of IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC), its sectoral incubators, and the School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Q: Who are the entrepreneurs behind these start-ups?

A: Around 60% of the founders are from the IIT-M community — students, faculty, staff, and alumni. The rest are external entrepreneurs, including graduates from other IITs and higher education institutions.

Q: Can you explain the ‘IIT-M for All’ concept?

A: ‘IIT-M for All’ reflects our commitment to democratising access to innovation. Whether you’re from a small town, another state, or another country, we’ll help you develop the ideas into viable businesses and connect you to markets and industries. Innovation should know no boundaries.

Q: How has IIT-M performed in patents and technology transfers?

A: In 2024-25, we filed 417 patents, maintaining a pace of more than one patent every day. This year alone, we transferred 26 start-up technologies to industries — part of a larger movement to commercialise our intellectual property rapidly.

Q: Which sectors are these start-ups targeting?

A: The start-ups are working across deep-tech sectors: robotics, manufacturing, space tech, AI/ML, blockchain, agri tech, health tech, fintech, and quantum computing, among others.

Q: What is IIT-M’s long-term vision?

A: Over the past 12 years, IITMIC has nurtured 457 start-ups worth over Rs 50,000 crore, with two unicorns and one IPO imminent. Our target is to launch one IPO every week by 2029. We want to position IIT-M at the heart of India’s journey towards becoming a ‘Product Nation’ and a ‘Start-up Nation’ by 2047.