IIT Madras offers 5 free AI courses via Swayam Plus

CHENNAI: In a significant stride towards inclusive technological education, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has unveiled 5 courses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) through the Swayam Plus platform.

These online courses — each spanning 25-45 hours — are being offered entirely free of cost and are tailored for students, educators, and working professionals across diverse disciplines.

Titled ‘AI for All’, the initiative is designed to democratise AI education by eliminating entry barriers. “No prior experience in AI or coding is required; basic digital literacy and a willingness to learn are sufficient to enrol,” stated a press note from IIT-M.

The five newly-launched courses include, AI in physics – applies machine learning and neural networks to real-world physics problems, AI in chemistry – Explores AI applications in molecular prediction and chemical modelling using Python, AI in accounting – integrates accounting principles with automation and data analytics, cricket analytics with AI – focuses on sports data analysis through python and visualisation tools and AI/ML using Python – a foundational course covering programming, statistics, and machine learning techniques.

“These courses, aligned with the National Credit Framework (NCrF), are designed to be credit-eligible for higher education institutions and promote skill-based learning,” said R Sarathi, dean (planning) and Swayam Plus coordinator, IIT-M. “The curriculum emphasises hands-on training, real-world datasets, and case study-driven instruction, making AI accessible to learners from engineering, science, commerce, arts, and interdisciplinary backgrounds.”