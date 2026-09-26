IIT Madras-led deep-tech fund achieves Rs 450 Cr first close

The milestone was announced in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Bengaluru on Saturday. The fund, launched in February 2026 with a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore, including a Rs 400-crore greenshoe option, is targeting a final close by December. It is backed by IIT Madras alumni, family offices, institutions, corporates and banks.

The four startups receiving the investments are Chennai-based Hathor, which is developing semi-cryogenic and cryogenic rocket engines for small and medium satellite launch vehicles; Delhi-based Quanstra, which is developing single-photon detection systems and quantum instrumentation; Triolt Energy, which is developing high-performance lithium-ion battery cells for drones and fast-charging electric mobility; and Carbelim, which is developing bio-integrated carbon capture and air-purification systems using proprietary microalgae technology.