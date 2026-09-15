IIT Madras to launch AI venture studio to turn research into companies

Roopa Karemungikar, CEO, AI Studio, said the initiative would turn research into companies built on defensible research, solving real problems for real markets.

Prof Satya Seshadri, Head, School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, said the studio marked IIT-Madras’ pioneering step into active venture building.

The studio will be open to WSAI and IIT Madras researchers, academic founders from other institutions and external entrepreneurs. Applications for its inaugural cohort will open on October 3.

Applicants will first undergo a training and bootcamp, followed by a six-month venture development and evaluation programme, extendable by three months. Two cohorts will be conducted annually.