IIT-Madras launches online certificate courses in Data science & AI and Electronic systems

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has launched ‘IITM School Connect’ program to help school students make informed choices about their Higher Education and Careers. Towards this, Two Certificate Course Programs in ‘Data Science and Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘Electronic Systems’ are being offered for School Students.

The courses have been designed by IIT Madras professors, with content specifically tailored for school students. These courses will be taught in the online mode and are aimed at providing hands-on career experience for Class XI and XII students.

These introductory courses are designed to provide students with insight into these fields, helping them make informed decisions about their higher education and career paths.

The next batch will commence on 21st October 2024. Registrations for this batch has already commenced on 16th September 2024. Schools interested in partnering with IIT Madras can register through the following link - https://school-connect.study.iitm.ac.in/

The courses will be for a duration of eight weeks.

The initiative has already attracted substantial interest, with over 500 schools across India partnering with IIT Madras.

As many as 11,000 students across India have already been enrolled in the first batch. These certification programs are open to all Classes XI & XII students of partnered schools.

Speaking about this, Prathap Haridoss of IIT-M said, "It is heartening to see school students independently building remotely-controlled robots. Students pursuing the Data Science course have engaged in hands-on projects, using datasets to extract meaningful insights. Courses such as these, expose the students to the various

disciplines and help children identify their interests and strengths."

The Key Highlights of the certificate course programs include:

* Recorded lecture videos

* Hands-on training

* Live Interactions

* Assignments

* Computer-based assessment for certification.