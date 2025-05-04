IIT Madras launches indigenously developed 2 silicon photonics products

CHENNAI: The Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) S Krishnan launched two Silicon Photonics products designed and developed indigenously at CoE-CPPICS at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, on Saturday.

The minister launched the products on the eve of its industry stakeholders meeting, jointly convened by the chief investigator Prof Bijoy Krishna Das, and the MeitY scientist project-in-charge Dr Sankha dip Das at the IIT Madras Campus.

The CoE-CPPICS at IIT Madras follows the Product Research Development and Manufacturing Model by leveraging CMOS – the compatible fabrication process for silicon photonics technology.

The mission of the Centre is to build capacity in all verticals of the silicon photonics product manufacturing eco-system through focused and nurturing Indian photonics industry for

immediate needs in domestic and international markets.

The two products launched during the occasion include the Fiber-Array Unit (FAU) Attachment Tool for Photonic Chip Packaging and Silicon Photonic QRNG (Quantum Random Number Generator).

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, of IIT Madras, said, “Silicon Photonics is an emerging technology that will certainly help design much more efficient and complex hardware for the future. I am very happy that the Silicon Photonics CoE-CPPICS Centre at IIT Madras has now come out with demonstrable products that can be quickly adopted by the market. We hope that multiple such products will continue to come in the future.”