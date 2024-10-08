IIT Madras opens cybersecurity centre to boost applied research in India

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on Tuesday launched a new cybersecurity centre to boost fundamental and applied research that drives innovations in the country.

It will work towards pioneering advancements in blockchain, security for AI models, cryptography, quantum security, and IoT security, according to IIT-Madras.

“The mission of CyStar is to push the boundaries of cybersecurity through research and education. Recognising that cybersecurity demands a multi-disciplinary approach, the research team at CyStar is diverse with a wide range of expertise,” the release read.

Addressing the gathering, V Kamakoti, director of IIT-M, said, “With the growth of cyber threats, not just for financial gains but also targeted sector-wise attacks on critical infrastructure, it’s very important we come up with proactive cyber defence mechanisms. Within that context, such efforts are extremely crucial.”

CyStar will collaborate globally and locally with academia, industry and research institutions, equipping students, professionals and researchers with the expertise needed to tackle complex security challenges. Its focus would extend across sectors, addressing critical security challenges in industries like finance, healthcare, automotive and electronics.

The key research, industry and government partners of CyStar include the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Education, Vitesco Technologies, Kaspersky, IDBI Bank, LG India, Saptang Labs, Algorand, Indo-French Centre for the Promotion of Advanced Research and National Security Coordination Secretariat among others.

CyStar will develop a comprehensive, multi-faceted strategy driven by AI and the post-quantum era to address the emerging cybersecurity challenges.