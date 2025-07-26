IIT-Madras’ incubatee Zerowatt to invest Rs 116 crore in expansion

CHENNAI: Zerowatt Energy, incubated by the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, is expanding operations into the global market based in the UK, backed by an investment of Rs 116 crore (£10 million).

This strategic announcement was highlighted as one of the prominent features of the trade deal signed in London on Thursday.

Originally founded in Kerala and nurtured by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Zerowatt has developed revolutionary IoT and AI-driven technology designed to unlock the full potential of energy efficiency, significantly reducing energy costs and carbon footprints in industrial facilities.

Zerowatt’s cutting-edge energy intelligence platform continuously analyses live sensor data across every part of an industrial facility—from transformers and electrical panels to pumps, motors, furnaces, and other equipment.

“Energy intelligence is crucial for creating cost-effective and sustainable businesses. Our platform provides immediate, actionable insights to operators, guiding them in real-time on eliminating energy wastage.

Zerowatt acts as a digital brain for the entire industrial facility,” said Ansha Naji, founder-CEO, Zerowatt.

“The world is moving towards net-zero in response to climate change, but key energy transition technologies will take decades to become commercially viable at scale. Energy efficiency, however, remains the real low-hanging fruit available for immediate and impactful action,” he added.

Focused on building an IoT and AI-driven energy intelligence system for industrial decarbonisation, Zerowatt currently serves over 100 industrial installations, including Aqua Group, Peekay Steel, Mahindra Aerospace, Manorama Group, Venus Water Heaters, Medreich Pharma, Infoparks Kerala, and many others.

Key sectors benefiting from Zerowatt’s solutions include steel, foundries, automotive, chemicals, food processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, glass, and app.