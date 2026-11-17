CHENNAI: Bodhan AI, an artificial intelligence initiative incubated at IIT Madras, has joined hands with three education organisations to take AI literacy and classroom integration to schoolteachers across India, setting a target of training more than one million educators over the next 12–18 months.
Under the partnerships, Learning Links Foundation and Vidya Shakti will support the programme’s implementation nationwide, while the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) will facilitate its rollout in Andhra Pradesh. The initiative aims to help teachers incorporate AI into everyday teaching, reduce repetitive administrative work and improve lesson planning, assessment and personalised learning.
Karthik Mahadevan Mohanakrishnan, Chief Operating Officer of Bodhan AI, said the initiative was also being pursued in collaboration with academic, research and government institutions, including IIT Madras’ Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and several State governments. “By bringing together government agencies, academic institutions and implementation partners, we aim to leverage their collective strengths to reach and empower as many schoolteachers as possible,” he said.
The three-phase programme will cover AI literacy and responsible use, practical applications in teaching and school-level integration. Teachers will receive hands-on training in lesson planning, content creation, assessment, evaluation and personalised feedback, besides learning to identify AI-generated inaccuracies, bias and data privacy risks.
Vidya Shakti Project Director P Nagarajan said the organisation had already trained around 4,000 teachers across six States and one Union Territory. Teachers reported that the AI assistant helped them save at least 30 minutes daily on repetitive tasks, he said.
The initiative will follow a train-the-trainer model, with master trainers preparing lead teachers at State and district levels before the programme reaches individual schools.