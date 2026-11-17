Under the partnerships, Learning Links Foundation and Vidya Shakti will support the programme’s implementation nationwide, while the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) will facilitate its rollout in Andhra Pradesh. The initiative aims to help teachers incorporate AI into everyday teaching, reduce repetitive administrative work and improve lesson planning, assessment and personalised learning.

Karthik Mahadevan Mohanakrishnan, Chief Operating Officer of Bodhan AI, said the initiative was also being pursued in collaboration with academic, research and government institutions, including IIT Madras’ Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and several State governments. “By bringing together government agencies, academic institutions and implementation partners, we aim to leverage their collective strengths to reach and empower as many schoolteachers as possible,” he said.