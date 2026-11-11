IIT-M Pravartak, BodhBridge launch free online training programmes

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, the innovation hub of IIT Madras, is partnering with BodhBridge Education to launch online live programmes in future-ready skills for school students and educators.
The topics for teachers, educators, and institutions include career counselling certification training, leadership development programme for educators, and classroom management and student engagement.
School students (classes 7-12) will have training in emerging technologies such as AI fundamentals, EV and Future Mobility, Fundamentals of Entrepreneurship, Design Thinking and Innovation. They bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application, preparing learners for India’s fast-changing, innovation-driven economy.
Each programme combines live sessions, case studies, and hands-on activities to build problem-solving, creativity, communication, and innovation skills, the release added.