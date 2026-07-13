IIT Madras becomes first CFTI with ISO-certified wellness centre; hosts national workshop on student mental health

Awarded by TUV NORD Group, the certification recognises IIT Madras’ occupational health and safety management systems and its structured approach to promoting student wellbeing through risk identification, preventive interventions and continuous improvement in campus wellness practices.

The two-day workshop, organised under the Ministry’s Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme, brought together nearly 200 faculty members, counsellors, hostel wardens, administrators and student support professionals from institutions across south India. It forms part of a nationwide capacity-building exercise following the recommendations of a Ministry-appointed committee reviewing the implementation of the National Student Wellbeing Framework.