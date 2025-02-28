IIT Madras-backed startup proposes faster, low-cost travel from Kolkata to Chennai

CHENNAI: A startup incubated at IIT Madras has proposed a new transportation system that could reduce travel time between Kolkata and Chennai to just three hours, with a fare of Rs 600, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Waterbly Technologies, the company behind the initiative, claims the project could offer a faster and more affordable travel alternative. If implemented, the initiative could offer a cost-effective and time-saving travel option for passengers.

The craft would fly few meters above water and doesn’t have to withstand the low air pressure in contrast to the regular planes.

This lowers the construction cost of the craft and will use the ocean’s vast area as its runway thus cutting on the powerful engines required for airplanes to take off.