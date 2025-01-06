IIT-M unveils Asia’s largest shallow wave basin research facility, redefining marine research and innovation

CHENNAI: In a groundbreaking development, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has inaugurated Asia's largest Shallow Wave Basin Research Facility, a cutting-edge laboratory poised to revolutionise marine research and innovation in the country.

Located at the 'Discovery' Satellite campus in Thaiyur, approximately 36 kilometers from IIT-M, this state-of-the-art facility boasts a multi-directional shallow wave basin, expertly designed to simulate complex wave and current interactions.

According to IIT-M, this innovative setup enables researchers to conduct comprehensive studies on various coastal structures, including harbors, offshore platforms, and inland waterways.

“The facility's versatility and advanced capabilities make it an ideal platform for both fundamental research and application-oriented projects. Researchers can leverage this facility to investigate critical aspects such as sediment transport, mobile bed modeling, stability of armor units, and hydraulic and hydrodynamic performances,” a release issued by IIT-M read.

Furthermore, the facility allows for the examination of wave impact loading and the determination of relevant design aspects in the face of climate change.

Professor K Murali, Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT-M, emphasised the significance of this facility, stating, "This cutting-edge research facility will catapult IIT-M to the forefront of international marine research, enabling us to undertake complex projects that were previously beyond our reach."

Echoing this sentiment, professor V Sriram, also from the Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, noted, "We take immense pride in the fact that this facility was developed indigenously, with the majority of the wavemaker's fabrication taking place within IIT Madras. This achievement underscores our institution's commitment to innovation and self-reliance."

The facility has garnered international acclaim, with professor Torsten Schlurmann from Leibniz University of Hannover, Germany, hailing it as a "significant milestone in the pursuit of knowledge and innovation."

Schlurmann, a long-term collaborator with IIT-M, observed that this facility will elevate IIT Madras' stature as a world-class institution for marine science and engineering, facilitating groundbreaking research and international collaboration.

“As India embarks on an ambitious plan to develop new ports and augment its maritime infrastructure, this pioneering research facility is poised to play a vital role in informing policy decisions and driving innovation in the sector,” added IIT-Madras.