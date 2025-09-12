IIT-M, TN tie-up to launch nation’s first start-up dashboard

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has partnered with Guidance Tamil Nadu to launch the country’s first State-level dashboard for start-ups and innovation.

The platform, named INNOVATION-TN, provides a consolidated overview of the start-up ecosystem in Tamil Nadu and connects stakeholders, including investors, industries, financial institutions, and entrepreneurs.

The State government’s nodal agency for investment promotion, Guidance Tamil Nadu, is closely working with IIT-Madras to ensure the success of this initiative.

Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said the launch of the platform would support the State’s efforts to strengthen its entrepreneurial ecosystem and promote inclusive economic growth across districts.

Tamil Nadu, which has the second-largest industrial economy in India, has also emerged as a major hub for start-ups. As of August 2025, the State hosts nearly 19,000 start-ups, generating over 2.2 lakh jobs and attracting investments of more than Rs 1,20,000 crore. Forty-five of these ventures have each raised investments of Rs 200 crore or more. The State also has 228 active incubators and start-up enabling organisations, the highest number in India.

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said the dashboard would enable policymakers to identify sectoral strengths across districts and design targeted programmes while also presenting start-up opportunities to domestic and global investors.

The initiative was conceptualised by the Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST) at IIT Madras in collaboration with IIT Madras-incubated YNOS Venture Engine. An MoU for its development was signed in July 2025 between IIT Madras, YNOS, and Guidance Tamil Nadu.

According to Guidance Tamil Nadu MD and CEO Darez Ahamed, the platform will act as a link between industries, start-ups, academic institutions, and R&D firms, supporting collaboration and investment.