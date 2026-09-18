IIT-M students clinch Norway’s Njord Challenge

Team Aritra scored 90.42 points, finishing more than 10 points ahead of Türkiye’s MYS YAVUZ (79.90), while Poland’s AGH Solar Boat secured third place with 79.63 points.

Organised by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), the August 10-14 competition in Trondheim featured 23 teams and 150 participants from nine countries, including India, Türkiye, Norway, Poland, Canada, Japan, Spain, Croatia and Scotland.

The teams were evaluated on autonomous docking, collision avoidance, manoeuvring and pathfinding, besides technical inspection, reporting and presentation. A surprise autonomy challenge tested their ability to adapt to unfamiliar conditions.