IIT-Madras launches Phiball, a new three-team invasion sport

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras on Friday launched Phiball, a new three-team invasion sport, ahead of National Sports Day, observed on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.
The sport was launched on the IIT-Madras campus in the presence of Dean (Students) Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, students, faculty members, teams from city colleges and other stakeholders.
Unlike conventional invasion sports involving two teams, Phiball features three teams competing simultaneously on a circular court. Each team attacks two opponent baskets while defending one, requiring players to constantly monitor multiple opponents and adapt their strategies.
Director V Kamakoti said, “IIT-Madras is extending its culture of innovation to sport. Phiball is a new game that involves multiple teams and also captures the field dimensions mathematically. Winning requires accuracy, presence of mind, teamwork and good physical health – all essential for a happy life.”
Gummadi stated that the sport had been developed around teamwork, speed, communication, tactical decision-making, fairness and safety. “The three-team format will challenge players to respond to constantly changing attacking and defensive situations,” he added.
Each team comprises seven players – four active and three substitutes. Matches consist of three eight-minute quarters, with teams rotating the basket they defend clockwise after every quarter. A 24-second shot clock applies to new possessions, with a 14-second reset in applicable situations.
The scoring system awards one point for a successful free throw, two for a field goal inside the 6.75-metre arc and three for a field goal beyond it. Shooting is prohibited from the Centre Free Zone.
Participants from nine institutions, including IIT-Madras, VIT Chennai, Sathyabama University and YMCA College of Physical Education, will take part in the initial sporting engagement.