IIT-Madras launches Phiball, a new three-team invasion sport

The sport was launched on the IIT-Madras campus in the presence of Dean (Students) Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, students, faculty members, teams from city colleges and other stakeholders.

Unlike conventional invasion sports involving two teams, Phiball features three teams competing simultaneously on a circular court. Each team attacks two opponent baskets while defending one, requiring players to constantly monitor multiple opponents and adapt their strategies.

Director V Kamakoti said, “IIT-Madras is extending its culture of innovation to sport. Phiball is a new game that involves multiple teams and also captures the field dimensions mathematically. Winning requires accuracy, presence of mind, teamwork and good physical health – all essential for a happy life.”

Gummadi stated that the sport had been developed around teamwork, speed, communication, tactical decision-making, fairness and safety. “The three-team format will challenge players to respond to constantly changing attacking and defensive situations,” he added.