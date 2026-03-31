IIT-M pushes lab-grown diamond tech onto global stage with quantum focus

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has positioned India’s lab-grown diamond research on the global map, with its India Centre for Lab Grown Diamond (InCent-LGD) advancing work in quantum technologies, photonics and sensing, backed by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Set up to drive indigenous capabilities, the centre aims to make India self-reliant in producing gem-quality and electronic-grade diamonds, with applications extending well beyond jewellery into high-end electronics, energy and space systems. Lab-grown diamonds, produced through controlled processes, match natural diamonds in physical and chemical properties while offering superior suitability for advanced technologies.
At the International Conference on Diamond and Emergent Materials (iCDEM 2026) held on campus from March 11 to 13, over 250 researchers and industry experts deliberated on next-generation materials, including diamond-based quantum systems and ultra-wide band-gap semiconductors. The event, organised with the University of Arizona and the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, marked India’s first dedicated global forum on the subject.
“The mission is to build state-of-the-art facilities for diamond growth using indigenous technologies and train a skilled workforce for this sector,” said M S Ramachandra Rao, principal investigator at InCent-LGD, adding that such global platforms help accelerate innovation.
Co-principal investigator Sathyan Subbiah said the focus was on expanding applications beyond gems and fostering industry collaboration. “We are seeing entrepreneurs explore technological uses of diamonds. Our centre will enable this transition,” he noted.
Supported by a Rs 242.96 crore grant announced in the Union Budget 2023–24, the initiative is expected to boost exports, create jobs and strengthen academia-industry linkages. The next edition of iCDEM is scheduled for January 2027 at IIT-M.