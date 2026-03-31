IIT-M pushes lab-grown diamond tech onto global stage with quantum focus

Set up to drive indigenous capabilities, the centre aims to make India self-reliant in producing gem-quality and electronic-grade diamonds, with applications extending well beyond jewellery into high-end electronics, energy and space systems. Lab-grown diamonds, produced through controlled processes, match natural diamonds in physical and chemical properties while offering superior suitability for advanced technologies.

At the International Conference on Diamond and Emergent Materials (iCDEM 2026) held on campus from March 11 to 13, over 250 researchers and industry experts deliberated on next-generation materials, including diamond-based quantum systems and ultra-wide band-gap semiconductors. The event, organised with the University of Arizona and the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, marked India’s first dedicated global forum on the subject.