IIT-M Pravartak to train 30,000 teachers nationwide in career counselling

CHENNAI: In a significant step towards strengthening career guidance at the grassroots level, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, in collaboration with BodhBridge Education, has launched a nationwide initiative to train 30,000 teachers and educators from over 10,000 schools and institutions across India in Career Counselling Certification.

Offered in a fully online mode and free of cost, the training aims to empower school and college educators with foundational knowledge, tools, and frameworks to guide students in making informed academic and career choices, according to IIT-M Pravartak.

“The program includes access to self-assessment tools, the top 100 in-demand careers, and structured counselling methodologies. The next batch begins on July 4, 2025, with registrations open until July 2 at https://bodhbridge.iitmpravartak.org.in/counselors.php. So far, 4,215 teachers from 22 states and UTs have enrolled, and 976 have completed certification,” a release from Pravartak stated.

“Every child deserves guidance to discover their strengths and build meaningful futures. With trained teachers, parents can trust that their children are receiving personalized support,” said Balamurali Shankar, Chief Knowledge Officer, IITM Pravartak.

“Optional certification is available for a nominal fee upon passing a post-training assessment. The program is open to school teachers, principals, college faculty, and counsellors, with training materials provided free of cost. This initiative underscores the vital role educators play in early career mentoring, especially in underrepresented and rural areas, and aims to create a nationwide network of certified teacher-counsellors,” added the release.