IIT-M Pravartak, TCS iON launch online certification programme in machine learning

CHENNAI: To bridge the growing skill gap in the field of Artificial Intelligence, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, in collaboration with TCS iON, on Monday announced the launch of a cutting-edge online certification programme titled ‘MLOps – Scalable ML Operations – Associate’.

Designed to equip learners with industry-aligned expertise in Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), the 110-hour certification course has commenced enrolment.

“Registration details are available at: https://www.tcsion.com/hub/iitm-pravartak/scalable-machine-learning-models-operations-associate,” a release issued by IIT-M Pravartak said. “The curriculum blends theoretical foundations with hands-on experience, covering MLOps tools, best practices, and deployment strategies. Live sessions will be delivered by IIT Madras faculty and industry professionals.”

“This programme adds practical industry context to academic learning,” said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, global head, TCS iON. “With immersive content and real-world application focus, it empowers learners to stay ahead in the AI ecosystem.”

“Graduates of the course will be well-positioned for roles such as data engineer, MLOps engineer, platform engineer, and ML automation engineer, with opportunities across AI, GenAI, and data science domains,” added the release.