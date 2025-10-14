IIT-M Pravartak launches free entrepreneurship training for students and professionals

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, in collaboration with BodhBridge Education, founded by an IIT-M alumnus, has launched two free, innovative entrepreneurship training programmes aimed at nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs in India.

The initiatives, “From Students to Startups” for college students and working professionals, and “Discover the Entrepreneur in You” for school students, are designed to equip young minds with the mindset, knowledge, and skills required to explore entrepreneurial opportunities and develop leadership potential.

Both programmes will be conducted online and will feature live interactive sessions led by experts, comprehensive course materials, case studies, and access to recorded sessions. The programmes and study materials are entirely free of cost. The first batch begins on November 1 with registration open until October 28. New batches will be conducted every month for both school and college participants. Students can enrol through https://bodhbridge.iitmpravartak.org.in.

Explaining the vision behind the initiative, Balamurali Shankar, Chief Knowledge Officer, IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, “By introducing entrepreneurship training at both school and college levels, IIT-M Pravartak and BodhBridge aim to build a generation of confident, innovative, and socially responsible leaders. Entrepreneurship education gives students a competitive edge, fostering resilience, creativity, and purpose.”

The “From Students to Startups” programme introduces participants to business model design, market research, funding, marketing, and compliance essentials. Meanwhile, “Discover the Entrepreneur in You” aims to instil creativity, problem-solving, and leadership among students from Classes 7 to 12 through engaging case studies and interactive exercises.

Participants may also opt for a certification exam for a nominal fee and receive a graded performance certificate from IIT-M Pravartak.