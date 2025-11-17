IIT-M, IRFC launch India’s first single-cell omics translational research lab

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Monday launched the country's first Single Cell Omics Translational (SCOT) research laboratory, established in partnership with Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC). The facility has been set up with a CSR grant of Rs 10.83 crore sanctioned by IRFC.

Inaugurated at the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology (DMST), the advanced laboratory is designed to accelerate breakthroughs in early diagnostics, biomarker discovery, drug screening and personalised therapeutics.

The SCOT lab is equipped with next-generation instrumentation capable of decoding diseases at single-cell resolution—transforming research on cancer, cardiovascular disorders, infectious diseases, inflammatory and metabolic conditions, among others.

Calling the facility a "milestone for India's journey in drug discovery and precision medicine," IIT-M director V Kamakoti said the institute's collaboration with IRFC would significantly strengthen national capabilities in early diagnostics and targeted therapeutics. "Integrating engineering with medical sciences is essential in building futuristic healthcare solutions," he noted.

Usha Venugopal, Member (Finance), Ministry of Railways, said IRFC's support reflects the public sector's commitment to enabling high-impact medical research. "This collaboration demonstrates how institutions can work together for larger national goals," she said.

IRFC CMD Manoj Kumar Dubey said the corporation was "proud to contribute to a pioneering initiative that will empower researchers and clinicians to drive meaningful advances in diagnostics and precision medicine."

The SCOT lab will also function as a national training hub, offering advanced skill development for clinicians, engineers and scientists in single-cell biology, functional genomics and computational medicine. The facility is expected to catalyse early-detection platforms, next-generation therapeutics and translational innovations tailored to India's diverse patient needs.