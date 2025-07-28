IIT in Chennai, Tirupati to audit all CMRL projects

CHENNAI: With the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) facing heat from the public over the fatal girder collapse on a 43-year-old man in Ramapuram in June, the firm had roped in third party organisations like Indian Institute of Technology – Madras (IIT-M) and Indian Institute of Technology – Tirupati to audit the quality and safety protocols of all CMRL projects.

In a letter responding to the World Human Rights Commission and Rescue Center (WHRC), CMRL has assured that necessary steps are being implemented to avoid any untoward incidents at the project sites in Chennai.

On the night of June 12, concrete girders near L&T headquarters collapsed onto Ramesh, while he had halted briefly under the construction site near Manapakkam. Following this, CMRL launched an internal inquiry committee that found the contractor L&T and the general consultant (GC), the supervising agency, responsible for the incident.

Hence, in a letter to WHRC, CMRL confirmed that besides launching an investigation on the incident, it had also initiated quality control measures along with undertaking future safety protocols. “Although CMRL has installed 1,800 I girders in phase 2, strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP) will be monitored as per the firm’s health and safety manual. Additionally, third parties like IIT-M and IIT-Tirupati and other organisations to witness and audit quality and safety protocols of CMRL projects,” stated the letter.

Subsequently, all ongoing construction sites are to undergo additional rounds of inspection focusing on material quality, load-bearing integrity and compliance with safety norms. “Implementation of checklists and joint inspection protocols are being implemented at all ongoing construction sites,” the letter stressed.

In case of action against firms, CMRL imposed Rs 1 crore fine on L&T and two engineers each from the contractor’s end, and GC has been removed from the project. And, Rs 25 lakh has been given as ex gratia to Ramesh’s family.

Speaking to DT Next, SK Saamy, advocate at Supreme Court, and chairman-WHRC, said, “During the Metro Rail construction so far, at least two incidents have already been reported, one turning fatal. This calls for high-level inspection on the quality of construction to prevent any loss of lives. We’re closely monitoring the project works in the city along with other infrastructural developmental works being carried out in India. With CMRL already reporting two incidents, we urge you to take up strong precautionary actions.”