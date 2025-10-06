ICG, SDAT, TNSA sign new MoU, revive Coast Guard Regatta event

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) conducted the 10th edition of the National Level Pollution Response Exercise (NATPOLREX-X) off Chennai coast, on Monday. During the exercise, ICG's vessels and aircrafts participated in a drill to contain and mitigate oil spills.

The biennial exercise was conducted in accordance with the National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOSDCP).

The ICG deployed its assets to demonstrate its oil spill response capabilities, including Pollution Control Vessels (PCVs), Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs), Chetak and Dornier Aircraft configured for aerial surveillance and pollution response.

The current exercise is unique as it incorporated the first ever shoreline clean up drill at Marina Beach in the evening by the Greater Chennai Corporation, State Pollution Control Board, SDMA, Police and other agencies of Tamil Nadu administration as part of the simulated incident.

Stakeholders, including representatives from central ministries, coastal state governments, major ports, oil handling agencies, and maritime organizations, took part in the exercise. Moreover, 40 foreign observers from 32 countries and over 105 national delegates attended the exercise and actively contributed to discussions in the 27th NOSDCP meeting, held on Sunday.

"These demonstrations validated the efficiency and readiness of the ICG's multi-layered pollution response mechanism, while also emphasising the importance of joint operations with ports and coastal authorities, " the ICG said.

Indian Coast Guard's Director General Paramesh Sivamani said that the ICG is being continuously updated with the latest equipment available across the world to contain oil spills.

The ICG has been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the marine environment in India's maritime zones since March 1986. The National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOSDCP), drafted by the ICG and approved by the Committee of Secretaries in 1993, serves as the foundational framework for oil spill preparedness in India.

To operationalise the plan, the ICG has established four Pollution Response Centres at Mumbai, Chennai, Port Blair, and Vadinar.