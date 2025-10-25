Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1.5 crore seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials at the Chennai airport have seized hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1.5 crore and arrested a passenger at the airport on Saturday.

Officials were checking the passengers who arrived from Thailand on Saturday. Upon suspicion, they intercepted a Chennai-based passenger aged around 35 years of age who had visited Thailand on a tourist visa.

When questioned, they found the passenger gave evasive replies. After checking his luggage, they found that he was carrying hydroponic ganja that was concealed inside packed food items.

Officers seized 1.5 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1.5 crore, and arrested the passenger for further investigation.

It is noteworthy that on Friday, 10 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 10 crore were seized from a passenger who arrived from Thailand, and he was arrested.