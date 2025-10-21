Chennai airport sees dual disruptions: Aborted takeoff due to tech snag and widespread flight delays from Deepavali smoke

CHENNAI: Chennai International Airport experienced a morning of high drama followed by evening disruptions, with two separate incidents affecting flight operations on Monday and Tuesday

In the early hours on Tuesday, a possible accident was averted when a SpiceJet flight to Hyderabad was forced to abort its takeoff due to a sudden technical snag. The incident occurred around 6:00 am as the aircraft, carrying 74 passengers and 5 crew members, began its takeoff roll on the runway.

The pilot detected a technical malfunction and immediately alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) before bringing the aircraft to an emergency stop. The plane was subsequently towed back to the bay for inspection. All passengers were safely deplaned and accommodated in airport lounges while alternative travel arrangements were made. Airport authorities confirmed that the passengers would be flown to Hyderabad on another aircraft.

"The timely action taken by the pilot in detecting the malfunction and aborting the takeoff averted a potential disaster. All 79 people on board are safe," an airport official noted.

Deepavali fireworks cause evening chaos

In a separate event, heavy smoke from Diwali fireworks on Monday evening led to significant delays for at least 15 flights. As residents in areas surrounding the Meenambakkam airport set off a high volume of fireworks during the permitted hours, a thick smog enveloped the runway area.

Anticipating such visibility issues, the Chennai ATC had already put additional precautionary measures in place. Controllers exercised extreme caution, delaying landing and take-off permissions until visibility on the runway was clear. As a result, arriving aircraft were forced to hover in holding patterns over the city, while departing flights were held at their bays.

A total of seven arriving flights, including services from Hyderabad, Guwahati, Lucknow, Madurai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Dhaka, were affected. Similarly, eight departing flights to destinations such as Delhi, Kochi, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Doha, and Kuala Lumpur faced delays.

Officials confirmed that while the smoke caused substantial delays, the situation was managed without any flight diversions or cancellations, preventing a larger operational crisis.