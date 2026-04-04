Hyacinth spreads in Retteri Lake after restoration, residents flag sewage inflow

CHENNAI: After more than a year of restoration works, Retteri Lake near Madhavaram has witnessed a rapid spread of water hyacinth across its surface, drawing concern from residents over the lake’s deteriorating condition.
The Water Resources Department (WRD) had undertaken restoration works at a cost of Rs 43 crore in the 350-acre lake to deepen it, augment drinking water storage and remove encroachments.
The project, which commenced in September 2023, increased the lake’s storage capacity from 31 mcft to 57 mcft. However, issues relating to encroachments continue to persist. Encroachments are particularly prominent in Nehru Nagar along the Perambur-Red Hills stretch, where a related case remains pending before a court.
Pandian, a resident of Lakshmipuram, expressed concern over the fast spread of water hyacinth. “Water was stored only during the northeast monsoon after the deepening works. The restoration initiative was intended to convert the lake into a drinking water reservoir, but the proliferation of water hyacinth indicated possible mixing of sewage with the waterbody,” he explained.
Concurring with him was Neelakannan, member, Federation of Madhavaram RWA, who added: “Lake cleaning was going on for over a year under the WRD. But it was inconsistent, and incomplete, leading to a relapse into polluted conditions. Sewage from Vinayakapuram and Moorthy Nagar is discharged into the lake through canals.”
WRD officials acknowledged that water hyacinth has spread again and stated that removal operations were going on. “Cleaning activities are focused along the GNT Road stretch. The lake will be cleared fully soon,” said an official. “Encroachments in Nehru Nagar will be addressed after the verdict, following which the Tahsildar will carry out land measurements.”