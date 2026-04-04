Hyacinth spreads in Retteri Lake after restoration, residents flag sewage inflow

Concurring with him was Neelakannan, member, Federation of Madhavaram RWA, who added: “Lake cleaning was going on for over a year under the WRD. But it was inconsistent, and incomplete, leading to a relapse into polluted conditions. Sewage from Vinayakapuram and Moorthy Nagar is discharged into the lake through canals.”

WRD officials acknowledged that water hyacinth has spread again and stated that removal operations were going on. “Cleaning activities are focused along the GNT Road stretch. The lake will be cleared fully soon,” said an official. “Encroachments in Nehru Nagar will be addressed after the verdict, following which the Tahsildar will carry out land measurements.”