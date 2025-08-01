HuT sought Pakistan army backing for Caliphate in India: NIA

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed an additional chargesheet on Friday against three Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) operatives – Kabeer Ahmed Aliyar, AzizAhamed (alias Jaleel Aziz Ahmed), and Bava Bahrudeen (alias Mannai Bava).

They are accused of conspiring to establish an Islamic Caliphate in India by seeking military support from Pakistan and other forces hostile to India.

The NIA charge sheet, filed in the Poonamalee court, alleges the trio specifically planned to secure Pakistan Army support through Haj and Umrah travellers. Their goal was to enforce the constitution written by the HuT founder, Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani.

Furthermore, they organised an exhibition showcasing the military strength of Iran, Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan, intending to invite these nations to violently overthrow India's government via jihad and war.

The case originated last year when Chennai Police arrested six individuals (Dr HameedHussain, Ahmad Mansoor, Abdur Rahman, Mohamed Maurice, Khadar Nawaz Sheriff, and Ahmed Ali) for posting anti-India content online.

The NIA took over the investigation in August 2024, arresting Jaleel Aziz Ahmed as he attempted to flee abroad from Bengaluru. While Jaleel Aziz Ahmed was charged earlier this year, this new chargesheet adds the other two, arrested in February.