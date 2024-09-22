Husband of TN panchayat ward member held for sexual harassment

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harassing a widow and seeking sexual favours from her, near Guduvanchery.

The arrested person was identified as S Baskar, a real estate broker. Baskar's wife is a ward member of Perumattunallur village panchayat near Guduvanchery.

He was booked by the Guduvanchery police based on a complaint from a 42-year-old widow living in the same neighbourhood as Baskar. The complainant's husband died a decade ago.

The police said the woman supports her two young children by working as a domestic help and housekeeping staff.

For the last few months, Baskar has been harassing the woman, seeking sexual favours and even barging into her house when she was alone and attempting to misbehave with her.

He had further threatened her of physical harm if she refused his advances after which she filed a police complaint.

After investigations, Guduvanchery police booked Baskar under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act and arrested him.