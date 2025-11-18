Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Nov 2025 9:56 PM IST
    Hunt on man filming reels inside Madras High Court
    Madras High Court

    CHENNAI: The police are searching for a man who filmed a suspect inside a court hall for social media content. The Instagram reel, uploaded with the background of a Gana song, had garnered over three lakh views, and many had commented that it was a mockery of the judicial custody.

    The police are investigating when the video was shot. The reel shows the suspect standing on the witness box inside a court hall in the Madras High Court campus, and the same youth walking out through the Aavin Gate of the HC. Photography and videography inside a court hall is prohibited.

    Recently, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association had written to the Chief Justice of India expressing grave concerns over the growing trend of advocates and cyber influencers creating social media content within court premises.

    Madras High Court (MHC)Instagram ReelsPhotography
    DTNEXT Bureau

