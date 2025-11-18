Hunt on man filming reels inside Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The police are searching for a man who filmed a suspect inside a court hall for social media content. The Instagram reel, uploaded with the background of a Gana song, had garnered over three lakh views, and many had commented that it was a mockery of the judicial custody.

The police are investigating when the video was shot. The reel shows the suspect standing on the witness box inside a court hall in the Madras High Court campus, and the same youth walking out through the Aavin Gate of the HC. Photography and videography inside a court hall is prohibited.

Recently, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association had written to the Chief Justice of India expressing grave concerns over the growing trend of advocates and cyber influencers creating social media content within court premises.