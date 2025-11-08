Human body parts found in sewage tank at Koyambedu market; police launch probe

CHENNAI: Human body parts were discovered inside a sewage tank at the Koyambedu fruit market on Saturday. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the case.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, contract workers from the market’s management committee were engaged in clearing waste from a sewage tank near Gate No. 18 of the fruit market when they noticed what appeared to be human remains mixed with the sludge.

The workers were horrified to find two human arms and a skull among the waste materials. They immediately alerted the Koyambedu police, who arrived at the spot and recovered the body parts. The remains were sent for forensic examination to determine their origin and identity.

Police said the report from the forensic department would help confirm who the human parts belong to.

Meanwhile, investigators are examining CCTV footage from the market premises to find out how the body parts ended up in the sewage tank. Police are also probing whether the remains were dumped there after a possible murder.