HUDCO to prepare DPR for Broken Bridge, MRTS stn development

CHENNAI: Moving forward on its plan to beautify the area around the Broken Bridge in Adyar and areas near Indira Nagar railway station and Velachery rail over bridge, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a contract to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The agreement has been signed with Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) at a cost of Rs 53 lakh.

The plan is to enhance the area around the Broken Bridge, which has come to be a landmark in the city despite it being in a derelict condition, into a signature waterfront destination covering approximately 14,120 square metres, incorporating an adventure/leisure zone, beachfront cafes, and a health loop.

The project also envisages attracting proposals for beautification below the MRTS line near Indira Nagar railway station (approximately 6,176 square metres) and the area below the Velachery rail over bridge (approximately 9,270 square metres near Velachery MRTS station) into a multifunctional civic space featuring dynamic lighting, retail outlets, and children's play areas.

"This agreement marks a major milestone in advancing beautification and modernisation of Chennai's urban development. The overall goal of this project is to prepare proposals for enhancing public facilities, promoting wellness, and creating opportunities for tourism, community engagement, and economic activity," CMRL said in a press note.