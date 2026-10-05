How Periya Eri fountain lured 4 kids to their death

CHENNAI: A fountain installed as part of the rejuvenation of Tiruneermalai Periya Lake had become a fatal attraction for four school children from neighbouring Lakshmipuram in Chromepet.
What began as an outing to watch the fountain ended with all four drowning in the waterbody, neighbours said on Monday.
The four children, K Devadarshan (12), D Yuvenesh (10), Pooja (13), and Khushi (13), who lived in the same neighbourhood and were close friends, had reportedly gone to the lake to see the fountain installed as part of recent rejuvenation works. Their bodies were later recovered from the waterbody on Sunday.
Residents said that the children regularly played together in the locality and were seen playing kabaddi on Saturday afternoon. They had reportedly visited the lake at least twice earlier to watch the fountain and, on those occasions, had also entered the water. Residents said they had managed to bring the children back home safely.
The Tiruneermalai Periya Eri, spread over around 200 acres, is undergoing renovation. Recent rains have left several portions of the lakebed slushy, while water has accumulated in the area. “Even at noon, we saw the children enjoying their holiday and playing together happily. Later, before evening, they had entered the lake area without our knowledge,” a neighbour said.
Another resident said that the children had been attracted to the fountain during their earlier visits as well. Residents said the children were regularly seen together and that their deaths had left the neighbourhood in shock.
The children’s last rites were conducted on Monday, as a pall of gloom descended on the neighbourhood. Residents urged the authorities to fence the lake and restrict access to the waterbody, particularly while the rejuvenation works are under way, to prevent similar incidents.