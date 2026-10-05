How Periya Eri fountain lured 4 kids to their death

What began as an outing to watch the fountain ended with all four drowning in the waterbody, neighbours said on Monday.

The four children, K Devadarshan (12), D Yuvenesh (10), Pooja (13), and Khushi (13), who lived in the same neighbourhood and were close friends, had reportedly gone to the lake to see the fountain installed as part of recent rejuvenation works. Their bodies were later recovered from the waterbody on Sunday.

Residents said that the children regularly played together in the locality and were seen playing kabaddi on Saturday afternoon. They had reportedly visited the lake at least twice earlier to watch the fountain and, on those occasions, had also entered the water. Residents said they had managed to bring the children back home safely.