How is Ilaiyaraaja affected by films using his songs, asks Madras HC

CHENNAI: Hearing a petition filed by music director Ilaiyaraaja seeking a direction to remove two songs he composed for two movies from a recently released film, the Madras High Court asked how he was affected by the inclusion of his songs.

According to the petition filed by the legendary composer, the makers of the recently released film, ‘Dude’, used two songs he composed – 'Karutha Machan' from the film 'Pudhu Nell, Pudhu Naathu' and '100 Varusham Indha Maappillaum' from the film 'Panakkaran' – without obtaining his consent.

When the case came up for hearing, Justice N Senthilkumar asked how Ilaiyaraaja was affected by this, and added that using old songs has become a trend nowadays.

Responding to this, senior counsel S Prabhakaran, appearing for Ilaiyaraaja, argued that the songs were used in the film in violation of copyright law.

He added that the songs had been altered and that the copyright remained with Ilaiyaraaja. He therefore sought an interim order to remove the songs from the film and to restrain their further use.

Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of ‘Dude’, stated that Sony Music had acquired the rights to the songs from Echo Records and that they had obtained necessary permission from Sony to use the songs in the film.

At this point, the judge asked Ilaiyaraaja's counsel why the case had been filed only now, after staying silent until the film was released in theatres and OTT platforms.

The advocate said they had earlier issued a notice to the producers, but it was returned stating that no such person existed at the given address.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge reserved the order.