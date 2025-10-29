How dalit artists are shaping contemporary art

CHENNAI: When two Dalit artists turn their life stories into art, their collabo- ration becomes a pow- erful conversation. K. Natarajan and S. Venkatesan are presenting their works at an art show titled ‘Becoming – Weaving the Commons’, inviting viewers to see how personal narratives can grow into a shared, larger story. Prema Revathi, the curator of the show, is excited about how it has taken shape.

“The two artists chose art as a tool of emancipation, transcending barriers of class, caste, and ethnicity. ‘Becoming’ is the theme because they are shaping themselves through art. Their lives were shaped by the society they were born into, but their journey has been to build themselves into universal beings, setting an example by going beyond the limits assigned to them.”

The duo are college mates who met at the College of Fine Arts in Chennai. Natarajan focuses on paintings and drawing, while Ven- katesan works with drawing, prints, and paintings. Presented by Neelam Cultural Centre, the art show runs until November 1 at Lalit Kala Akademi. In Chennai, where art shows are celebrated like festivals, Dalit artists rarely take the spotlight.

“This gap exists across society, not just in art. Many Dalit artists are among us, but they often avoid identifying as Dalit because of the labels it brings. It can limit opportunities, and audiences tend to view a Dalit artist through preconceived notions. Thanks to Ranjith and the support of Neelam Cultural Centre, things are changing. More artists are now openly identifying as Dalit and stepping into the forefront.” The curator says shows like this aim to break barriers and encourage more young artists to emerge.

“There is a section featuring five young artists mentored by Natarajan. We want to show a lineage so that more artists will follow. Internally, this builds the space; externally, galleries and larger art events must recognise emerging artists from diverse communities, work with them and ensure they are represented. True contemporary art must be inclusive,” points out Prema Revathi.

Venkatesan says his life experiences as a Dalit shape his paintings. “The people on my canvas are those I grew up with. There is pain, but also happiness, and I want to show both,” he shares, seeing his art as an extension of his life and memories.

K Natarajan

Natarajan, who hails from Thiruvannamalai, has a deep connection to the land where he grew up. That same landscape, which brought him joy, also ties him to an imposed identity and limited understanding from others.

“In my work, I aim for a global space where such reductions don’t exist. Dalit was an identity imposed on me. I didn’t choose it, and I am trying to break it.”

He adds, “I can only do this as a Dalit because it’s an identity I refuse to hide. I feel no shame because I did not create it. I hold it openly while imagining a space where such divisions no longer exist.”

Natarajan sees his art as an ex- tension of life, and for it to be truly political, it must come from lived experiences. “Dalit art is a term used to reclaim an identity, one de- fined by caste names or as- signed, demeaning jobs. Dalit is a term of emancipation. Dalit art is a space where not only Dalits, but all, can come together to build an anti-caste, humanist aesthetic that can shape a new world.”

S Venkatesan









Venkatesan’s work often reflects urban life in North Madras, finding depth and grace in ordinary gestures and faces. “My visual language was shaped by living in Mint Street. Houses were small and confined, but life happened out- doors. In the evenings, the whole com- munity would gather in the streets. Their expressions were loud, open, and robust. I try to portray that, shaped by my memories, spaces, and experiences, while exploring light, space, and time. The people I paint come from my own life.”

Over the last four editions of the Vaanam Art Festival, Natarajan and other artists have highlighted Dalit aesthetics to spark a conversation about why it was historically excluded. Dalit artists are open to dialogue, yet often feel sidelined.

“The festival shows what is often overlooked in discussions about the Madras art scene. Many non-Dalit artists also participate, so the con- versation is underway. The next step is to redefine the mainstream art scene. This is not a fringe voice; they are central to how art has been made and shared here. They want to be part of the mainstream and hope the mainstream will meet them halfway,” hopes Natarajan.