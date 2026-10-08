Housing sans livelihood leaves urban poor vulnerable: IRCDUC meet

The issue was highlighted at ‘Beyond Shelters’, a meeting organised by the Madras School of Social Work (MSSW) and the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) ahead of World Homeless Day.

Sathya, a resident of the Seven Wells tenements of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), said she was struggling to meet her family’s basic needs despite being provided a house six months ago. “I have a secure house now, but who will help with my livelihood?” she asked.

Sathya had lived for nearly two decades on TNPSC Road near Parry’s Corner, where her family ran a small tiffin shop. Her son studied on the roadside until Class 10. “When we were on the road, we ate twice a day. Somehow, we survived because someone would help us or give us food,” she said. “I could not afford sanitary napkins and struggled to provide even Rs 100/day to my college-going son.”